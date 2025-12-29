Professor Axelrod
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Sectors of the Economy (and What Doesn't Fit)
Since it recently came up in discussion, again...
Apr 1
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March 2026
Tax Season Approaches: Are You Prepared?
Everyone's least favorite time of year
Mar 6
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20
3
February 2026
The Stock Market
A brief look at this investment class
Feb 28
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January 2026
Monkey Fighting Snakes On This Monday To Friday Plane
fun fact: Samuel Jackson made his theater debut in "Mother Courage and Her Children" in 1980, but is probably not the "Mother" reference you're thinking…
Jan 28
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The Morality Backlash
Occasionally it's a bridge too far
Jan 20
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Internet Nostalgia 3 - More Memes, or: Ninjas Are Totally Sweet
Internet Nostalgia, Redux
Jan 7
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December 2025
Internet Nostalgia 2: Charlie And Friends
Sometimes it seems like all the retro-humor was just one troll or another
Dec 29, 2025
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June 2025
Elon Musk: The Man of the Hour
Elon, the gender affirming car, and his unusual rise to power
Jun 24, 2025
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The Billionaire Midlife Crisis? Philanthropy, Plastic Surgery, Palatial Marriages
Jeff, MacKenzie, and Lauren - and some thoughts on the things we do to stay or look young
Jun 24, 2025
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How Many Times Can You Meet The Richest Man In The World?
It's not so much a conspiracy theory that these guys all know each other - it's just that the world's a pretty small place.
Jun 21, 2025
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The Tech Job Meltdown
Half a million layoffs? It's all accounting.
Jun 9, 2025
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May 2025
The Chicken Little Effect: The TACO trade
The acronym, recently coined, stands for Trump Always Chickens Out
May 28, 2025
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© 2026 Professor Axelrod
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