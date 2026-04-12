Professor Axelrod

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ringleader
2d

The U.S. Supreme Court did end up ruling for the baker’s right to not bake the gay cake (after CO totally screwed him all the way). But then a trans lawyer immediately embroiled him in another lawsuit over a trans cake. I think that eventually resulted in the baker’s favor but sheesh 10+ years of litigation over 2 cakes is pretty insane huh.

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Jacob
3d

Great piece but you missed a fairly significant component - Costco enforces very strict QC controls on their white label suppliers in a way WalMart can't or won't. So beyond just convenience and cleanliness, people tend to have brand loyalty to the Kirkland products themselves. Have you ever seen an Instagram channel dedicated to the latest bag of Great Value frozen veggies? Me neither. But Costco adherents wear their Kirkland swag proudly and unironically

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