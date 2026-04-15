Professor Axelrod

Professor Axelrod

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seatosky's avatar
seatosky
2dEdited

I can make this even more complicated. US citizen, not a resident. Still have to file, of course. I have a full time job in another country (tax resident there so I pay locally) PLUS I have a property rental income in a third country (well, it breaks even these days) AND I do contracting work in the US and the salaried job country, via corporations. So, I have a filing obligation, a 1099 for the US based corp, income from the other corp, and so on... good luck to my tax preparer!

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Ancient Problemz's avatar
Ancient Problemz
2d

Gonna send this to my girl at H&R Block today.

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