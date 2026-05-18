Professor Axelrod

Professor Axelrod

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Alokym Creeper's avatar
Alokym Creeper
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>my ideal charitable giving solution

>The first is the one that I was advocating for previously: MIRI, the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, which is an Effective Altruism organization focused on reducing the existential risk of unaligned artificial intelligence.

Bro wat. Do you think current AI isn't a dumbed down version of what elites have?

Do you really think Epstein clients give a fuck about a little charity organization?

If they don't have it now, the moment they make ASI, they are asking it how to keep themselves in power forever. They might doom humanity, and your MIRI would pound sand, if it's not already subverted.

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