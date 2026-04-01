Professor Axelrod

Professor Axelrod

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Daniel M. Bensen's avatar
Daniel M. Bensen
4d

Why is that woman drying her face?

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Spuds Chudley's avatar
Spuds Chudley
5d

So we have good examples of countries dominated by the primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors. There are none I can think of where the quaternary economy is most important, unless you count potential charter cities. And as for the quinary sector, I imagine only the Holy See comes close.

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