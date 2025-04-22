Professor Axelrod

Professor Axelrod

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The 13th Grade's avatar
The 13th Grade
Apr 22, 2025

Did you get the memo about the new cover sheet for the TPS reports, Peter?

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The Stern Golem's avatar
The Stern Golem
Apr 22, 2025

So glad I got this discussion going and will cross post this thank you. You’re a good mentor like couple I chat to here.

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