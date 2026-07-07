Professor Axelrod

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Obsidian Blackbird.'s avatar
Obsidian Blackbird.
Jul 8

Great information! Its amazing that countries that over civilize start losing traction...

Universe 25 !

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Top Shelf Theology's avatar
Top Shelf Theology
Jul 8Edited

I shat myself at "Chinese firm Lenovo bought Motorola’s cellular business and IBM’s laptop business," I was wondering what happened to my favorite model of phone - the Moto - and ThinkPads, yet here I was buying THREE Lenovo laptops for my kiddos in the pandemic, with no clue they were Chinese. Fuck man, I've been had!! Fuckin' Chinks, *and* the libs that enabled them! #Reindustrialization

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